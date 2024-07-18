Get ready for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's new DLC with a free trial

HQ

Swedish Massive Entertainment's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was one of last year's most pleasant surprises, and now its first story DLC Skybreaker has been released. In conjunction with this, Ubisoft seems to be doing its best to attract more players, and is now offering a free period to test the base game. It comes with a couple of caveats though.

The offer is for console players only, you can only play for five hours (or until you reach the Hometree in The Aranahe Clan quest), it doesn't apply to co-op, you need to be connected to Ubisoft's server, and you have until 28 July.

But if you're a solo console gamer with five hours to spare in the next few weeks, maybe this offer is for you? The base game is 50% off right now, and your game time will be saved and transferred if you want to buy the game after the trial period. Read more on Ubisoft's website.