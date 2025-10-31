Get ready for an amazing doggy driving Christmas with PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship

HQ

The youngest members of the family are becoming increasingly interested in video games, and there's little parents can do to stop that. Rather, we want to embrace them and teach them to enjoy this entertainment in the way we like it ourselves. There are plenty of new choices in racing games this year, with Mario Kart World, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and Disney Speedstorm topping the starting grid, but today a new contender joins the race to be the king of racing next Christmas.

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship launches today for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and features thrilling and stylish racing alongside the famous puppies and a cast of new characters, never before available to play as in other titles in the franchise, including Roxi, Boomer and the puppies' villain and antagonist Mayor Humdinger himself.

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship features 12 different tracks and three different stages where the characters perform tricks and stunts in the air to gain boosts and unlock new moves, all while collecting goodies for the puppies and power-ups to go faster. However, all this is designed with accessibility in mind and Outright Games, the creators of the game, have thought of very intuitive controls designed for children from three years old, so it is ideal to have a few races with the little ones and with the family, thanks to its cooperative mode.

"We are thrilled to bring Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Champions to families around the world," said Stephanie Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "The addition of beloved characters like Roxi, Boomer and Mayor Humdinger, along with our accessible yet exciting racing mechanics, ensures a fun gaming experience for Paw Patrol fans of all ages."

What do you think, are you ready to race around Adventure Bay with the characters in PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship?