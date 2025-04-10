Get ready for a very British western with samurai in Tornado

Lionsgate is a production company that always goes big on ideas, no matter how crazy they are or not. And its productions, which always swing between low-key box office and mega-success, will soon be joined by the western-style film directed by Scotsman John Maclean, Tornado.

With a cast led by Tim Roth and featuring Takehiro Hira, Kōki, Jack Lowden, Douglas Russell, Rory McCann and Jamie Michie, the story is set in the English countryside around 1790. The official synopsis tells us that "Tornado, a determined young Japanese woman, finds herself in a dangerous situation when she and her father's travelling samurai puppet show cross paths with a gang of ruthless criminals led by Sugarman and his ambitious son Little Sugar. In an attempt to create a new life for himself, Tornado seizes the opportunity to take matters into his own hands and steal the gold from his most recent heist. With his father murdered by the gang and his life in grave danger, Tornado races against time to escape a violent end and avenge his father's death."

The film has no release date yet, but you can watch its first trailer below.