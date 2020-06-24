Get Pokémon Cafe Mix for free on Nintendo eShop

You're watching Advertisements

Surprisingly announced last week at the Pokémon Presents event, Pokémon Café Mix can now be downloaded for free by all players via the Nintendo eShop. The game - a puzzle game for the Switch, but also for mobile devices - sees players taking orders from Pokémon customers to create tasty foods by solving puzzles based on matching icons.

Pokémon Café Mix is now available for free on the eShop, but it also includes microtransactions. The game weighs in at 112 MB and it's available in several languages including German, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese.