Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Get plenty of cosmetics items for free in Halo Infinite and The Master Chief Collection

And all you have to do is log in to claim them.

If you're looking to get some fancy cosmetic items for your Halo Spartans to use in Halo Infinite, it's about time you log on over the next few days.

It's currently the celebration of both Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, and 343 Industries is offering some really cool armour coating, visors, nameplates and emblems based on these themes. All you have to do to get them is log in.

The emblems are for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is included with Game Pass and includes Halo: Combat Evolved (Anniversary remake), Halo 2 (Anniversary remake), Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach and Halo 4 - all with updated graphics. Halo Infinite is also included with Game Pass, and you can check these new cosmetic items out below.


