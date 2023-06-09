Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Payday 2

Get Payday 2 for free on PC

And you can get both Guacamelee games without paying anything next week.

HQ

Starbreeze is mere days or weeks away from finally showing gameplay of Payday 3 and confirming the rumoured September launch, so this is the perfect time to give even more gamers the opportunity to find out why millions are so excited for this.

That's without a doubt one of the reasons why Payday 2 is free on Epic Games Store right now. This means it can be yours forever as long as you add it to your library before next Thursday. You'll definitely want to check out Epic's store then too, as both Guacamelee's Super Turbo Championship Edition and Guacamelee 2 will be free following the heist game.

Payday 2

