Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Get Paladins Epic Pack and Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse for free on EGS

Both will be around until October 21.

Today's Thursday, which means a new round of free games is available for you to grab on Epic Games Store again. This time, we will be getting Paladins Epic Pack and Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse.

First, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is an action game originally released back in 2005, really old, we know. But the one on EGS is actually a remastered version with higher resolutions and some improvements. In Stubbs the Zombie, what players do is basically kill people and eat brains, as a zombie. So, a perfect fit for the upcoming Halloween.

Then we can also get Paladins Epic Pack, an exclusive bundle available for a limited time that unlocks 4 champions: Androxus, Raum, Tyra, and Ying and each of their own bonus cosmetics to use.

These two titles are free to get on EGS from today until October 21. Will you get either of them, or both?

