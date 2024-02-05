Get Out, Basketball, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World are heading to Prime Video in February

With it now being February, Amazon has released a list of TV shows and movies that will be coming to Prime Video over the next month.

When it comes to films, a few of the standouts this month include Jordan Peele's excellent psychological horror Get Out, Basketball from South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. TV highlights include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a new show based on the 2005 film that stars both Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

You can take a look at the full list below:

Available February 1

12 Angry Men

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Along Came A Spider

Annie Hall

Basketball

Basic Instinct

Blades of Glory

Chorus Line

Cop Land

Eat Pray Love

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Event Horizon

Fiddler On the Roof

From Beyond

Gang Related

Get Out

Ghost World

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hair

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hot Fuzz

I Am Not Your Negro

In The Cut

Jeepers Creepers 2

Just Friends

Kiss the Girls

Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)

Life

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

My Left Foot

Quigley Down Under

Red Rocket

Remo Williams: The Adventures Begins

Riddick

Ride Along

Sarafina!

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Scream

Scream 2

Shrek Forever After

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Core

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Elephant Man

The Great Train Robbery

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Peacemaker

The Secret of NIMH

The Sweetest Thing

The Vampire Lovers

Young Adult

Available February 2

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, premiere (Amazon Original)

Available February 6

Strays

Surrounded

Available February 8

The Silent Service, premiere (Amazon Original)

Home Again

Available February 9

St. Vincent

Upgraded, premiere (Amazon Original)

Available February 13

Five Blind Dates, premiere (Amazon Original)

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation

Bottoms

Available February 16

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, premiere (Amazon Original)

Dark Harvest

Available February 19

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey, premiere (Amazon Original)

Available February 21

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Available February 23

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional, premiere (Amazon Original)

Soltos em Salvador, season 4 premiere (Amazon Original)

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy, premiere (Amazon Original)

Apartment404

Available February 29

Red Queen, premiere (Amazon Original)

Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse

Thanks, Vulture.