Get Out, Basketball, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World are heading to Prime Video in February

With it now being February, Amazon has released a list of TV shows and movies that will be coming to Prime Video over the next month.
When it comes to films, a few of the standouts this month include Jordan Peele's excellent psychological horror Get Out, Basketball from South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. TV highlights include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a new show based on the 2005 film that stars both Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.
You can take a look at the full list below:
Available February 1
12 Angry Men
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Along Came A Spider
Annie Hall
Basketball
Basic Instinct
Blades of Glory
Chorus Line
Cop Land
Eat Pray Love
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Event Horizon
Fiddler On the Roof
From Beyond
Gang Related
Get Out
Ghost World
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hair
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hot Fuzz
I Am Not Your Negro
In The Cut
Jeepers Creepers 2
Just Friends
Kiss the Girls
Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)
Life
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
My Left Foot
Quigley Down Under
Red Rocket
Remo Williams: The Adventures Begins
Riddick
Ride Along
Sarafina!
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Scream
Scream 2
Shrek Forever After
Snake Eyes
Some Kind of Wonderful
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Core
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Elephant Man
The Great Train Robbery
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Peacemaker
The Secret of NIMH
The Sweetest Thing
The Vampire Lovers
Young Adult
Available February 2
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, premiere (Amazon Original)
Available February 6
Strays
Surrounded
Available February 8
The Silent Service, premiere (Amazon Original)
Home Again
Available February 9
St. Vincent
Upgraded, premiere (Amazon Original)
Available February 13
Five Blind Dates, premiere (Amazon Original)
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation
Bottoms
Available February 16
This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, premiere (Amazon Original)
Dark Harvest
Available February 19
Giannis: The Marvelous Journey, premiere (Amazon Original)
Available February 21
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Available February 23
Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional, premiere (Amazon Original)
Soltos em Salvador, season 4 premiere (Amazon Original)
The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy, premiere (Amazon Original)
Apartment404
Available February 29
Red Queen, premiere (Amazon Original)
Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse
