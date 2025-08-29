Get Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance with a discounted bundle on Steam

HQ

The timing is a bit strange, but within just a few weeks of each other, Koei Tecmo and then Sega released retro-inspired adventures in their most beloved ninja series: Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. But if you thought this would mean a bloodsoaked ninja battle between the two Japanese giants, you were completely wrong.

Instead, they are now joining forces on Steam and have launched a bundle called Path of the Ninja Bundle, which includes both of these brand new titles at a discounted price of £41.38/€49.48, a 10% reduction. This means you don't have to choose which ninja to follow on an adventure, and you can even save a few bucks in the process.

You're welcome.