NBA 2K20

Get NBA 2K20 on Switch or Stadia with a 95% discount

If you want to shoot a few hoops then you probably won't find a cheaper way of playing NBA 2K20.

If you love basketball, you know what NBA 2K20 represents. The real-life NBA might not come back anytime soon, but the sports sim is now available for only a fraction of its price on Nintendo's hybrid console (only £2.49/2.99€), and it's only £2.40 on Stadia.

The good news is that if you still have 300 Nintendo Coins to spend, you can get it essentially for free and start shooting hoops right now! The offer is now over on PS4 and Xbox One, but it's not too late to take advantage of it on Switch.

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20Score

NBA 2K20
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

"NBA 2K20 is a really good basketball game with fun gameplay during matches, but it's all wrecked by always getting prompted to spend money."



