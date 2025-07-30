Get more frames in Doom: The Dark Ages with the Gigabyte RTX 5070 Ti Gaming OC 16G

Looking at new graphics cards can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to performance. So, we've put together a quick guide that not only shows you what you can expect, but also gives you the metrics needed to determine which features matter most—and how big of an impact they have.

Gigabyte's RTX 5070 Ti Gaming OC 16G features NVIDIA's new Blackwell architecture, including DLSS 4, and no less than 16GB of next-gen GDDR7 memory.

While it comes with dual BIOS, we don't need to overthink it—set it to performance mode and never touch it again.

Gigabyte's Windforce cooling system, which uses Hawk Fans, reduces air resistance and noise while increasing airflow. It also uses server-grade thermal paste, large composite copper heat pipes, and a vapor chamber to keep the GPU cool under pressure.

While 16GB of VRAM isn't enough for every game, it's more than sufficient for Doom: The Dark Ages—with a few tweaks. It also helps that the card comes factory overclocked by Gigabyte (2588 MHz vs. 2452 MHz on the reference model), and it still includes a generous four-year warranty.

With new streaming multiprocessors, there's plenty of raw power. The 4th-gen Ray-Tracing Cores deliver stunning lighting and shadow effects, while NVIDIA's image upscaling and AI-powered enhancements are handled by the 5th-gen Tensor Cores.

And while you're syncing the RGB fans with your Doom-themed lighting setup, you can enjoy playing Doom: The Dark Ages in glorious 4K.

Since we're aiming for the highest visual fidelity, we naturally tested on the Ultra Nightmare quality preset—at full 4K resolution. We didn't enable path-tracing (a demanding technique for more realistic reflections and refractions), but even so, our initial run yielded 54.92 FPS. Not bad for a card that's far from the most expensive in NVIDIA's current lineup.

Enabling DLSS 4—even on Quality mode—made a big difference: 80.88 FPS, a huge leap that added real fluidity to gameplay. Then we added NVIDIA's Frame Generation, which lets the GPU interpolate extra frames between rendered ones. With Frame Generation active, we hit 122.71 FPS.

And thanks to specialised hardware in the RTX 5070 Ti, the card can generate multiple additional frames. Set to 4x Frame Generation, we reached a staggering 203.51 FPS—nearly four times the original framerate, all while maintaining stunning visuals.

What started as a tweaking guide for Doom fans ended up showing that even in 4K, you don't need to tweak much at all. Just turning on DLSS 4 gets you past 60 FPS, and a light application of Frame Generation takes things even further.

You can get your card here.