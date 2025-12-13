Get Lara Croft's wetsuit skin from Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis for free

It was a phenomenal The Game Awards last night, and one of the biggest surprises was the announcement of not just one, but two new Tomb Raider games. One is the upcoming Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a new adventure featuring the world's best Lara Croft, and the other is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which retells the story from the first game.

A trailer for Legacy of Atlantis showed off a new design for Lara Croft, which, based on comments on social media, seems to have been well received. And now Amazon (which is currently creating a unified Lara Croft universe with these games, an upcoming TV series, and more) has announced that it has a free surprise to offer.

If you link your Steam/PSN/Xbox account to Amazon Games iD, you will receive the Mediterranean Wetsuit Outfit for Legacy of Atlantis. You can check out what it looks like below, and if you want this skin, head over here and get it.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will be released in the third quarter of 2026 (a timeframe that is expected to see a number of major game releases to fill the void from Grand Theft Auto VI in the fourth quarter). It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. You can check out some new images from the game below, and we've also included tonight's trailer.