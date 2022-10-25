Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

Get into the spooky spirit with some The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me on today's GR Live

We're getting an early look at Supermassive Games upcoming horror title.

Just yesterday, we published another preview of The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, the next instalment in the horror anthology series by Supermassive Games. While you can read our early thoughts on the game right here, you can also join us for an early look at that very preview build on today's GR Live.

That's right, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be heading to the H.H. Holmes-inspired Murder Castle to film a documentary and then fight for her life when a killer emerges from the shadows. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to see how this upcoming title is shaping up.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

