Get into the spooky spirit with some The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me on today's GR Live

Just yesterday, we published another preview of The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, the next instalment in the horror anthology series by Supermassive Games. While you can read our early thoughts on the game right here, you can also join us for an early look at that very preview build on today's GR Live.

That's right, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be heading to the H.H. Holmes-inspired Murder Castle to film a documentary and then fight for her life when a killer emerges from the shadows. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to see how this upcoming title is shaping up.