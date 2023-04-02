Get into the Redfall spirit with a vampire-themed movie night in London

HQ

It's about five weeks until Redfall arrives on PC and Xbox Series consoles, and while we recently had the chance to play the game and share a ton of thoughts about what we experienced, Bethesda is looking to hype up London's Redfall fans by hosting a movie night in the city next month.

Set to be held at the Prince Charles Cinema on April 15, the event will be an all-night movie marathon where five vampire movies that have been selected by Arkane Austin's Harvey Smith (creative director of Redfall) will be shown, with each said to have helped inspire the developer's upcoming title.

The movies will be The Lost Boys, Salem's Lot, Let The Right One In, 30 Days of Night, and Only Lovers Left Alive, and if you do want to attend the movie marathon, tickets will be going up for sale on March 31 at 17:00 BST, with the showings starting at 21:30 BST on April 15 and running until 8:00 BST on April 16.