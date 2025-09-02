Get into the Christmas spirit with a Lego Gingerbread AT-AT Walker

HQ

Yep, the holidays are still quite a while away, and many of us are still enjoying the final hurrah of the summer before getting into the spooky spirit, and then looking towards a more festive, Christmas theme. But Lego isn't waiting around, and the block-building company has now unveiled a new set that will be perfect for any Chrimbo constructors.

The iconic AT-AT Walker from Star Wars is being re-released but in a special and unique format that trades the grey armour panelling for gingerbread. This set turns the famed vehicle into a lovely gingerbread build, fit with candy cane cannons, icing on its feet, decorative bows, string lights, and even gumdrop accents.

The catch is that the set is still very much Lego, so we'd highly advise attempting to eat this build, even if the accompanying gingerbread Darth Vader - fit with a candy cane instead of a lightsaber - does look mighty appetising...

As for when the set will debut, it's planned to launch on October 1, and it will retail for £54.99/€59.99, with a grand total of 697 pieces making up the set.

