Get in fighting shape this holiday with Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer

Are you looking to get into fighting shape before the holidays? If so, Nintendo has a great project that will no doubt help you on your way. The Fitness Boxing series is being expanded with a third instalment set to make its debut before the end of the year.

It's known as Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer and will build on the format of the series with more advanced mechanics, a new tracklist, and broader trainer customisation systems.

Specifically, we're told that there will be six voiced trainers that can be customised with outfits and hairstyles and that these will be bolstered with 30 instrumental songs. As for the gameplay, a single Quick Workout is now available, and you can add Mitt Drills to this too, and some Sit Fit Boxing to boot for those looking to work up a sweat without leaving their seat.

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch on December 5, and you can see the announcement trailer below.