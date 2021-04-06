Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Horizon: Zero Dawn

Get Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition with 40% off this week

This discount is available on GOG, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Horizon: Zero Dawn was PS4 exclusive until last year, developer Guerrilla Games and publisher Sony confirmed that this brilliant action adventure was landing on PC in the form of Complete Edition last August.

If you haven't had a chance to try this game, and you want to play it on PC, now it might be a great timing to get it. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is on sale right now, and you can get it with 40% off on either GOG, Steam (discount ends on April 13), or Epic Games Store (discount ends on April 8). Grab the deal before it's too late.

Other than the base game, PC version also contains:

The Frozen Wilds expansion
Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow
Carja Trader Pack
Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
Banuk Traveller Pack
Nora Keeper Pack

You can also check our review for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Editionhere.

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Photo: Guerrilla Games

