Scream VI is launching on Blu-ray on July 11. This is something Among Us and Paramount Pictures want to highlight and are therefore bringing Ghostface back to the murderous game. By logging in and claiming Ghostface before the end of July 21, the cosmetic will be yours to keep forever. And it's entirely free!

We have to say it does feel even more satisfying to kill people while wearing this mask, so make sure to get it.