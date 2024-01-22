Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Get gaming-ready audio on the go with PlayStation's Pulse Explore earbuds

We've got our hands on the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look.

If you've been looking for a 2-in-1 solution that will allow you to experience crisp audio from your PlayStation 5 but also listen to podcasts and music when on your morning commute, we might have the perfect bit of technology for you.

On the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, which uses PlayStation Link technology for an ultra-low latency connection with your console, AI-enhanced noise rejection, and Bluetooth and dual device connectivity allowing you to wirelessly connect the device to your console and phone/tablet all at once.

To see if the Pulse Explore is the right next audio device for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the system.

