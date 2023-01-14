Get Forza, Halo, and Sea of Thieves skins by eating Oreo cookies

HQ

We love Oreo cookies just as much as everyone else and consider them an essential part of our daily energy intake as happy gamers. Now it turns out we can actually benefit even more from eating those sweet treats, as Oreo and Xbox has now teamed up for a new campaign.

Xbox themed Oreo cookies launch on January 16 and these packs will include skins for Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and Sea of Thieves. All of these skins have cookie inspiration with Forza and Halo offering what seems to be an Oreo dunked in milk with a lot of crumbles, while the Sea of Thieves skin is more black and white and looks like the classic cookie.

Here is the official description on how to get these:

"These limited-edition cookies will bear the Xbox logo, as well as the iconic A, B, X, and Y controller buttons alongside a directional arrow. By scanning the Oreo Xbox Special Edition cookies and by cracking exclusive cookie combinations, inspired by the cheat codes hidden in games throughout history, fans can unlock a range of prizes."

Head over to the Oreo website to find out more and also get the chance to win Xbox related prizes. Oreo's Xbox cookies will be available in 22 countries, which seems to include both most of EU and UK.