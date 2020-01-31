LIVE

Farming Simulator 19

Get Farming Simulator 19 for free on Epic Games Store

And you can claim three major board game adaptations in the coming weeks as Epic continues to give games away.

The Epic Games Store has been offering its users free games for a long time now as the company tries to lure people away from the comforting embrace of Steam, and now the latest title that the company is offering players is Farming Simulator 19. Not only that, there are three more games waiting to be claimed in the coming weeks, including Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne and Pandemic.

From now until February 6, you can just go on the website or client and grab Farming Simulator 19. As for the board game adaptations made before, they will be available from February 6 until February 13.

Farming Simulator 19

