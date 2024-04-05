Get Fallout 76 for free with Amazon Prime

HQ

Next week is the debut of the long-awaited and actually very promising TV series Fallout, which is of course based on the game series of the same name. Fallout will be shown on Amazon Prime Video and you will be able to binge-watch as all eight episodes will be released immediately.

Now Amazon has announced that they have an extra surprise in store for all Amazon Prime subscribers who have the service, and from April 11th they are giving away Fallout 76 for both PC (Microsoft Store) and Xbox.

If you plan to get the service to watch the TV series or already have it, take the opportunity to get Fallout 76 for free. It's a really packed game that has continuously received lots of extra entertainment, and just last week Atlantic City was launched for free to the game with a new story, new missions and new places to visit in the radioactive wasteland.

Fallout premieres on April 11, and we have a review coming. Will you be watching this?