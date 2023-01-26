Get Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for free on PC next week

HQ

Deathloop was many's favourite game in 2021 and Xbox finally confirmed Redfall's release date yesterday, so it's safe to say Bethesda's Arkane studios are on a roll. Then why not take this opportunity to get one of the games that really put those talented developers on the map for free?

That's where next week's selection of free Epic Games Store games come in, as you'll be able to get Dishonored: Death of the Outsider without paying anything if you add it to your collection by 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET on February 9. City of Gangsters will also be free that week, but I haven't played that, so I can't say if it's worth taking advantage of.