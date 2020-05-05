Cookies

Deus Ex GO

Get Deus Ex GO for free on iOS and Android

Now you can grab the mobile entry in the Deus Ex series for free via Google Play and App Store.

Square Enix Montreal is feeling generous these days. After offering Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO for free, those looking to play mobile title Deus Ex GO can now do so without paying a penny.

Whether you use Google Play or the App Store, you can now download the game for free until May 7. Deus Ex GO is a puzzle game in which you will have to help agent Adam Jensen in over 50 stages. A stage editor is also available so you can create your own stages and share them with the world.

Will you play Deus Ex GO?

Deus Ex GO

Deus Ex GO

Deus Ex GO
PREVIEW. Written by Paul Davies

An elegant solution to Deus Ex on Android and iOS is inbound from Square Enix. Here's a sneak peek at what to expect from Deus Ex GO this summer.



