Get Defense Grid: The Awakening for free

Ubisoft's Happy Holidays event might have ended, but Epic's party is still going on. As we reported last week, Epic is not only holding a Holiday sale event but also delivering free games - in a slightly different way from what they did before - they are offering a free game per day, for two weeks straight.

So, what's the good deal for today? Well, you can get the old but gold tower defence title Defense Grid: The Awakening, which was released back in 2008 but still has a pretty nice score of 81 on Metacritic (User Score 86).

Defense Grid: The Awakening is free to grab on Epic Games Store until Dec. 22 at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET. Click here to go claim your copy of the game.