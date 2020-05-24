Get Days Gone or PS Plus cheaper with new Days of Play sale

After the weekend, on May 25, Sony is kicking off a new wave of Days of Play discounts, which consists of two phases and affects several games, peripherals and even services.
The most noticeable cuts see recent hits such as Days Gone, Death Stranding, and Spider-Man getting their prices halved or beyond, while other PS4 classics are offered at their minimum price.
It's worth mentioning though that the sale goes from May 25 to June 8 on retail and online stores, leaving some breathing room as on June 3 new titles will be added to the selection via the PlayStation Store, digitally, until the sale is over on June 17.
PlayStation Plus
PS Plus 12-month subscription, 30% off
PlayStation Now
PS Now 12-month subscription, 30% off
PS Now 3-month subscription, 30% off
