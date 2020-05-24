Cookies

news

Get Days Gone or PS Plus cheaper with new Days of Play sale

Death Stranding or Spider-Man also see their prices cut both physically and digitally.

After the weekend, on May 25, Sony is kicking off a new wave of Days of Play discounts, which consists of two phases and affects several games, peripherals and even services.

The most noticeable cuts see recent hits such as Days Gone, Death Stranding, and Spider-Man getting their prices halved or beyond, while other PS4 classics are offered at their minimum price.

It's worth mentioning though that the sale goes from May 25 to June 8 on retail and online stores, leaving some breathing room as on June 3 new titles will be added to the selection via the PlayStation Store, digitally, until the sale is over on June 17.

PlayStation VR


  • Starter Pack (PS VR, PS Camera, VR Worlds) Before 299,99 €, now 199,99 €

  • VR Mega Pack(PS VR, PS Camera, VR Worlds, Astrobot Rescue Mission, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, and Everybody's Golf VR ) - Before 329,99 €, now 229,99 €

PlayStation 4 games


  • Days Gone

  • Death Stranding

  • Marvel's Spider-Man

  • Nioh 2

  • Predator: Hunting Grounds

  • MediEvil

  • Concrete Genie

PlayStation Hits


  • Gran Turismo Sport

  • God of War

  • The Last of Us Remastered

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

PlayStation Plus 

PS Plus 12-month subscription, 30% off

PlayStation Now

PS Now 12-month subscription, 30% off
PS Now 3-month subscription, 30% off

