Get Dandara on EGS now, For the King will be available next week

The former will be available until February 5 and then latter until February 12.

As per usual, Epic Games Store offers a free game each Thursday, this week is no different. Just like we mentioned last week, Dandara is free to download now and all the way until February 5. After that, the turn-based adventure For The King will be provided to EGS users, from February 5 to February 12. Well, since most of us have to spend a lot of time at home now, stacking up some games for entertainment should do more good than harm, especially Epic is giving them away without asking you to pay even a penny, we'd say: why not?

Speaking of this, don't just start worrying for Epic and think this would hurt its business, because Epic is actually benefit from it: with the help of this free game strategy and other efforts it has made, EGS saw historic growth in engagement and now has over 160 million users.

