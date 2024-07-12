Get clued in on Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn's narrative in new story trailer

HQ

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn makes its way to consoles and PC next week, but ahead of that launch on the 18th of July, we've got a trailer to get us clued in on the game's story.

Flintlock's world was once pretty stable, by the sounds of things, until the gods decided to unlock the gate that kept all the dead safely out of reach of the living. Now everything's gone to pot. Thanks, gods.

It's up to you and your god friend Enki to put down the gods and rid the world of Kian of them entirely. Where that journey will take us is unknown, but the game is looking to be an action-packed Soulslike.