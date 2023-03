HQ

Epic Games Store's selection of free games have varied quite a lot in terms of quality and popularity these first months of 2023, but this week's game is nothing to scoff at.

Because you can get the PC version of Call of the Sea for free, as long as you add it to your collection on the Epic Games Store before 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET on Thursday. André Wigert really enjoyed the game when he reviewed it back in 2020, and he was far from the only one, so take advantage of this offer while you can.