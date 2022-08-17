Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's single-player campaign one week early

HQ

Activision is without a doubt one of the most aggressive video game publishers in terms of pushing pre-orders, so it's not especially surprising that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II keeps on offering more and more benefits for doing so.

We already knew that pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will grant us early access to the multiplayer beta in September, but that's not all. Infinity Ward has revealed that those who pre-order one of the digital versions will also get access to the game's single-player campaign on October 20. This means you can play through the story eight days before everyone else, giving you the option to jump straight into multiplayer one week later (as if millions of players won't do that anyway).

This announcement is accompanied by a trailer showing glimpses of what we'll experience in the story, and it sure seems like we're in for another globetrotting adventure filled with a variety of tasks and set-pieces.