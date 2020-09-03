Cookies

Borderlands 2

Get Borderlands 2's Commander Lilith DLC for free on Epic Store

The deal expires October 2 which gives players a whole month to scoop up the well-received DLC.

"Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary is now available on the Epic Games Store, and FREE for a limited time," Gearbox Software announced.

This expansion for Borderlands 2 first released back in June 2019 on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It brings a new story campaign, some new locations and enemies, and a new weapon rarity known as Effervescent.

Now it has landed on Epic's platform and you can grab it for absolutely nothing, the deal ends on October 2. Just like when it launched on Steam back then, this time Gearbox offers a whole month for players to download it for free too, which is quite nice.

Also, just as a reminder, today is the last day for you to download Hitman and Shadowrun Collection on EGS, better hurry if you haven't.

Borderlands 2

