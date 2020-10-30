Get Blair Witch and Ghostbusters for free on the Epic Store

You're watching Advertisements

Thursday is the day the Epic Store refreshes its offerings, and being Halloween week, these latest offerings are, of course, in that ballpark. From now up until November 5, you can add Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered to your Epic Store collection - free of charge.

From that time on, new offers will be available, and it has already been confirmed that Wargame: Red Dragon will be one of them. To take advantage of these 'gifts', click here.