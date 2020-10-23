Get Blair Witch and Ghostbusters for free from Epic Game Store

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Game Store truly has an insanely good offer on hand to celebrate Halloween this year. They have now announced, that starting October 29, you'll be able to download both Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered for free.

We highly recommend you download both games and check out our review where we explain why. These are really good games with plenty of ghosts to really get you into that Halloween mode we all love so much.

You can find our Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered review here, and our Blair Witch review here.