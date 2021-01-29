Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fuser

Get behind the decks of Fuser with this brand new demo

The demo offers users eight popular tracks to start mixing with.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Harmonix has just rolled a brand new demo for its latest rhythm game Fuser. The demo is available across all platforms (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) and includes eight popular tracks from artists such as Billie Eilish, Rage Against the Machine, and Smash Mouth for players to mix. The newly-released demo is just the start of what Harmonix has planned for Fuser in 2021, as several new modes, events, and DLC tracks are just on the horizon.

The game's 1.3 update is set to arrive in the coming weeks and it looks to be one of the game's biggest updates since its launch in November. Among other additions is the ability to sample tracks before dropping them into the mix and there will be the option too to adjust aspects like the length of rounds within public Co-Op Freestyle sessions. In addition to all of this, tracks from Usher, David Guetta, and Jason Derulo are soon set to arrive as paid DLC.

You can check out our review of Fuser here.

Fuser

Related texts

FuserScore

Fuser
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Harmonix has remixed the rhythm genre with its latest showstopper Fuser.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy