Get behind the decks of Fuser with this brand new demo

Harmonix has just rolled a brand new demo for its latest rhythm game Fuser. The demo is available across all platforms (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) and includes eight popular tracks from artists such as Billie Eilish, Rage Against the Machine, and Smash Mouth for players to mix. The newly-released demo is just the start of what Harmonix has planned for Fuser in 2021, as several new modes, events, and DLC tracks are just on the horizon.

The game's 1.3 update is set to arrive in the coming weeks and it looks to be one of the game's biggest updates since its launch in November. Among other additions is the ability to sample tracks before dropping them into the mix and there will be the option too to adjust aspects like the length of rounds within public Co-Op Freestyle sessions. In addition to all of this, tracks from Usher, David Guetta, and Jason Derulo are soon set to arrive as paid DLC.

