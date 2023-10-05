Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Get barista quality coffee at home with Sage's Barista Touch

We've got our hands on the coffee machine on the latest episode of Quick Look.

If you're a bit of a coffee fanatic but have been looking for a way to get your daily caffeine fix without heading to a local starbucks or coffee shop, then Sage might just have the solution for you.

Because on the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Sage's Barista Touch, which is a coffee machine that is built to produce barista level coffee, all while being highly customisable and built with a touch screen to make brewing easy.

This premium product could be the perfect way to get more hands on with your coffee drinking experience, and for more facts and thoughts about the device, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.

