Get Away offers both horror and comedy in first trailer

After scaring the hell out of us in the movie Midsommar five years ago, it looks like it's time for another cosy horror trip to Sweden. This time it's a British family traveling to a remote Swedish island to celebrate the holidays - but the fun seems to be getting a little out of hand because of serial killers.
The film is called Get Away and premieres on December 6, and in a first trailer we get a closer look. Judging from this video, it seems to be a horror comedy that doesn't mess around with creepy elements. Check it out below.