Get Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy for free now

You can claim all 3 titles until November 12.

As part of Ubisoft's 35th anniversary celebration, Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy are free to grab until November 12.

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Trilogy - China, India & Russia, which were released in April 2015, January and February 2016 respectively, are currently free for fans to claim on Ubisoft Connect PC.

Other than this, Ubisoft has also planned some other events, special sales, and in-game rewards. There will even be upcoming surprises, including new challenges, free weekends, game giveaway and free awards, you can check all of the details from the 35th anniversary website.

