Get an official Fall Guys costume for Halloween

There is just over a month to go until Halloween, the undoubtedly coolest holiday of the year. Even though the horror theme still is the most popular one for the occasion, it's getting increasingly common to treat it like any maskerade, and plenty of people dress up as video game characters.

The store Spirit Halloween wants to help you with this and has now shared official costumes based on Fall Guys via Instagram. They are actually good looking, although it looks like there might be sauna temperatures inside them fairly quickly (some suffering to look this could could be considering reasonable trade-off, don't you think?).

What are you planning on dressing up as this upcoming Halloween?