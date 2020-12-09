Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Get all Metascores for Xbox Game Pass with new app

Hopefully Microsoft takes note and adds this to the official app!

There's plenty to choose from with Xbox Game Pass, but far from everything is great. Or even good for that matter. We're probably not the only ones that picks up the phone to check out review of games (we totally prefer Gamereactor, great site!) before downloading them.

But now there's an easier way to do this. The app GamePass Scores can now be downloaded to Xbox from the Microsoft Store at no cost, and with this you'll get an overview of all the titles Metascores.

There are also features like sorting them based on grades, genres and so on, and you can also check out which games that are leaving soon as well as the most recent additions. If you see an interesting game, you can just click on it for more information and a shortcut straight to the download. Basically a 'quality of life'-improver worth checking out.

