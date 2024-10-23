English
Fallout 76

Get a taste of the Wasteland by playing one of the most-popular Fallout games for free for the next week

Country roads, take me home.

HQ

Later today, Bethesda will be hosting a Fallout Day Broadcast wherein it will be showing off what the future will hold to an extent for its immensely popular Fallout 76. With that stream edging ever closer, Bethesda has now decided to open the doors to Appalchia and allow anyone to dive into the game, without limits, for the next week.

As of yesterday, October 22, and until October 29, you can download and play Fallout 76 for free. This will be applicable to those on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam, and since the exact details on the free week haven't been affirmed it is unclear if you get access to the recent expansions too or just the base game.

Either way, with a Halloween event active and plenty of quests to undertake in this striking part of the Wasteland, there's no better time to give Fallout 76 a go.

Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



