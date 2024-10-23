Get a taste of the Wasteland by playing one of the most-popular Fallout games for free for the next week

HQ

Later today, Bethesda will be hosting a Fallout Day Broadcast wherein it will be showing off what the future will hold to an extent for its immensely popular Fallout 76. With that stream edging ever closer, Bethesda has now decided to open the doors to Appalchia and allow anyone to dive into the game, without limits, for the next week.

As of yesterday, October 22, and until October 29, you can download and play Fallout 76 for free. This will be applicable to those on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam, and since the exact details on the free week haven't been affirmed it is unclear if you get access to the recent expansions too or just the base game.

Either way, with a Halloween event active and plenty of quests to undertake in this striking part of the Wasteland, there's no better time to give Fallout 76 a go.