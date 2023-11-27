Get a taste of the 31st century with the Horizon cookbook

HQ

It's become common for games to expand their wider lore by debuting official cookbooks based on recipes and foods in their respective worlds. To this end, the post-apocalyptic future in the Horizon games is now getting this same treatment.

Because an Official Horizon Cookbook: Tastes of the Seven Tribes is making its debut in April 2024. It will offer over 60 recipes, and the description for the book gives a teaser of what some of these may resemble.

"From spicy Fireclaw stew to mouth-watering Bitterbrew Boar, there's a dish for everyone in this cookbook. Don't worry about getting lost in the wilds, because your recipes come with expert insight into the world, the people, and the culinary arts of the 31st century."

The book will arrive on April 2, 2024, and you can pre-order it on Amazon right now for the price of $34.99