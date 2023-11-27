Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon Forbidden West

Get a taste of the 31st century with the Horizon cookbook

Offering over 60 recipes, the book debuts in April.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's become common for games to expand their wider lore by debuting official cookbooks based on recipes and foods in their respective worlds. To this end, the post-apocalyptic future in the Horizon games is now getting this same treatment.

Because an Official Horizon Cookbook: Tastes of the Seven Tribes is making its debut in April 2024. It will offer over 60 recipes, and the description for the book gives a teaser of what some of these may resemble.

"From spicy Fireclaw stew to mouth-watering Bitterbrew Boar, there's a dish for everyone in this cookbook. Don't worry about getting lost in the wilds, because your recipes come with expert insight into the world, the people, and the culinary arts of the 31st century."

The book will arrive on April 2, 2024, and you can pre-order it on Amazon right now for the price of $34.99

Horizon Forbidden West

Related texts

0
Horizon Forbidden West - Burning ShoresScore

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Aloy's story looks better than ever and improves upon some aspects of the base game, but still lacks the special something that will stop it from vanishing into the shadows of upcoming games.

0
Horizon Forbidden WestScore

Horizon Forbidden West
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn does everything better, but still falls short compared to some of the best in the genre.



Loading next content