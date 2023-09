HQ

The Forza series has never shied away from including things from other Xbox franchises, both with actual cars (like the iconic Warthog from Halo) and designs. Now they are at it again together with Bethesda, as we can now get a free custom design for Corvette Z06 with a design from Starfield.

We have to say it looks really good (check it out in the images below), and if you want this, just use the Share Code 478 159 736 and you'll be able to race with the stylish design yourself.