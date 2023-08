HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II won't be released until sometime 2024, but it seems like we're in for a stunning action adventure in which we'll get to follow Senua on a new journey. This time set on Iceland.

While we are eagerly awaiting more information and trailers from the game, the fans of the franchise visiting Gamescom should d absolutely make sure to visit the Xbox booth. The Senua actress herself, Melina Juergens, is there signing posters from the game. Juergens will be there every day: