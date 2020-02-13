Get a second floor in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp update

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp became another big hit for Nintendo when the game landed on smartphones two and a half years ago. Since then, the company has expanded the game several times and has now released a pretty major update (3.1.0) that lets you get a second floor for your cabin with plenty of new space to decorate.

But there's plenty more to it. Take a look below for the full list of everything new coming to the game:

Highlights

• The cabin now has a second floor

• You can now eat fortune cookies in batches

• Cookie & Depot Plan: You can now freely change the names of warehouses

• Furthermore, items in your warehouses will be included in the display showing the number of items you own

• Happy Helper Plan: Your camp caretaker will help you out even more; if you rent the golden rod during the Fishing Tourney, the amount of tourney fish your camp caretaker catches will be doubled

Other Updates

• Animals you can invite to your campsite will be displayed near the top of the list in your Contacts

• The wording of requirements to view some Scrapbook memories has been altered slightly

• Checking the details screen of a Scrapbook memory will now cause the badge notification for that memory to disappear, even if you don't actually view the memory

• You can now check the Helper Log from inside Shovelstrike Quarry

- Note: The Helper Log will reset every day at 6:00 a.m

• You can now see how many items you have while trading in the garden area

• The following item categories have been changed: snowy camellia hedge

• Some item names have been changed

• Other display adjustments