Get a second floor in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp update

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp became another big hit for Nintendo when the game landed on smartphones two and a half years ago. Since then, the company has expanded the game several times and has now released a pretty major update (3.1.0) that lets you get a second floor for your cabin with plenty of new space to decorate.
But there's plenty more to it. Take a look below for the full list of everything new coming to the game:
Highlights
• The cabin now has a second floor
• You can now eat fortune cookies in batches
• Cookie & Depot Plan: You can now freely change the names of warehouses
• Furthermore, items in your warehouses will be included in the display showing the number of items you own
• Happy Helper Plan: Your camp caretaker will help you out even more; if you rent the golden rod during the Fishing Tourney, the amount of tourney fish your camp caretaker catches will be doubled
Other Updates
• Animals you can invite to your campsite will be displayed near the top of the list in your Contacts
• The wording of requirements to view some Scrapbook memories has been altered slightly
• Checking the details screen of a Scrapbook memory will now cause the badge notification for that memory to disappear, even if you don't actually view the memory
• You can now check the Helper Log from inside Shovelstrike Quarry
- Note: The Helper Log will reset every day at 6:00 a.m
• You can now see how many items you have while trading in the garden area
• The following item categories have been changed: snowy camellia hedge
• Some item names have been changed
• Other display adjustments
Loading next content