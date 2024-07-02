Get a retro-inspired free skin for Sonic X Shadow Generations

HQ

Signing up for mailing lists may not be something people dream of doing because it often means a lot of marketing, but Sega and Sonic Team are now offering something really fun for anyone who does.

If you sign up for the hedgehog's newsletter by November 1 this year, you will receive the Sonic Jam Legacy Skin for Sonic X Shadow Generations when it premieres later this year. This is a skin inspired by Sonic's first and really only "real" appearance as a platform mascot for the Sega Saturn, which means a slightly more polygon-impaired hero, which he makes up for with retro charm.

We can also mention that you can currently get the Retro Diner Style Amy Costume for free to Sonic Superstars. Just log in to the game and claim it.