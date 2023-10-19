Get a passing class in Forza Motorsport

HQ

A week ago, Turn 10 shared a video dedicated to the cornering in Forza Motorsport, with championship-winning professional racecar driver Samantha Tan and the Forza Motorsport expert Rossi sharing their expertise in a master class.

This time, they have brought Toni Breidinger, a professional racecar driver, and Mars who is a Forza Motorsport expert to teach you about passing in Forza Motorsport and how can outsmart your opponents. You can check this meaty video out below, something that hopefully will help you climb a spot or two in the rankings next race.