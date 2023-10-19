Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Motorsport

Get a passing class in Forza Motorsport

Make sure to know how to pass your opponents when they lest expect it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A week ago, Turn 10 shared a video dedicated to the cornering in Forza Motorsport, with championship-winning professional racecar driver Samantha Tan and the Forza Motorsport expert Rossi sharing their expertise in a master class.

This time, they have brought Toni Breidinger, a professional racecar driver, and Mars who is a Forza Motorsport expert to teach you about passing in Forza Motorsport and how can outsmart your opponents. You can check this meaty video out below, something that hopefully will help you climb a spot or two in the rankings next race.

HQ
Forza Motorsport

Related texts

0
Forza MotorsportScore

Forza Motorsport
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've been racing to our heart's content in Turn 10's latest racing title.



Loading next content