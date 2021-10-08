Get a NHL 22 head start today

HQ

If you have EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and happens to love hockey - this will be a great weekend. EA has now announced that NHL 22 has been released and will be available for ten hours of gaming, until it is officially released on October 15.

Would you decide to buy it, you are also eligible for a 10% discount with both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and will of course be able to keep your save file with everything you have unlocked. We all know that Vegas Golden Knights should have won the Stanley Cup last season, and we look forward to rectify this in NHL 22 and also find out how hockey feels like with Seattle Kraken who plays their first season ever.