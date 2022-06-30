Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft Legends

Get a new look at Minecraft Legends

The action-strategy game is planned for first of 2023 launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Minecraft Legends was one of the titles that was revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase earlier this month. It's another Minecraft spinoff in the same vein as Minecraft Dungeons, but this one is focused on action strategy.

It is being developed by Mojang together with Blackbird Interactive, a studio founded by former Relic Entertainment employees who are experts at this genre. Now we've got another short look at what's to come when Minecraft Legends launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X during the first half of 2023.

Check it out below.

HQ
Minecraft Legends

Related texts



Loading next content