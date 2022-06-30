Get a new look at Minecraft Legends

HQ

Minecraft Legends was one of the titles that was revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase earlier this month. It's another Minecraft spinoff in the same vein as Minecraft Dungeons, but this one is focused on action strategy.

It is being developed by Mojang together with Blackbird Interactive, a studio founded by former Relic Entertainment employees who are experts at this genre. Now we've got another short look at what's to come when Minecraft Legends launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X during the first half of 2023.

Check it out below.