Get a new glimpse into the world of Dan Da Dan

The occult comes out to play in the latest trailer for the anime adaptation of Dan Da Dan.

As two students pledge to believe in aliens and ghosts the world around them takes a distinct turn into something very eerie, very goofy, and very charming.

HQ

The Shonen Jump smash hit is one of the big names of anime's next-gen, and this animation looks extremely clean, so will hopefully do justice to the source material.

Dan Da Dan premieres worldwide via Netflix and Crunchyroll on 3 October.