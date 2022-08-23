Get a look into the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi with Disney+ Day documentary

HQ

We've been talking rather extensively about Disney+ Day as of late, as Disney has been making all kinds of announcements as to what will premiere on its streaming service on September 8.

We've already talked about Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road, Pinocchio, and now we have yet another project that will no doubt be right up the alley of Star Wars around the world.

Because following the Obi-Wan Kenobi series streaming earlier this year, Disney will be releasing a documentary that looks into the making of the series to mark Disney+ Day. It is called Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, and shows us glimpses of the cast in action, the sorts of antics they got up to between filming, and also some of the massive events that Disney used to hype up the series ahead of its release.

Check out a trailer for the documentary below.